Microsoft Flight Simulator is coming to next-gen Xbox consoles next summer

The Verge Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Microsoft Flight Simulator is coming to next-gen Xbox consoles next summerMicrosoft Flight Simulator was always planned to come to Xbox consoles as well as PCs, and now Microsoft has finally given a timeframe for its release. It’ll launch at some point in summer 2021 and will be available on Game Pass from day one.

Notably, it sounds like the title won’t be coming to the Xbox One, One S, or One X — it’s described in the trailer as “coming to the all-new Xbox,” with Series S and Series X logos. That would make Microsoft Flight Simulator the first next-gen-exclusive Xbox Game Studios title; the company has pledged to bring other upcoming games like Halo Infinite to the older machines for the time being.

Microsoft Flight Simulator can be very demanding on PCs, so it may well not have been practical to get it...
