'Fortnite' adds Halo's Master Chief and a playable Blood Gulch

engadget Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Master Chief, the rockstar of the Halo series, is live in Fortnite right now. There’s a Master Chief Outfit for 1500 V-bucks, the UNSC Pelican Glider for 1200 V-bucks, Gravity Hammer Pickaxe for 800 V-bucks, and the Lil’ Warthog Emote for 500 V-bucks...
