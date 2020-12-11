Global  
 

Mass Effect returns with a mysterious new teaser

The Verge Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Mass Effect returns with a mysterious new teaserThe Mass Effect franchise isn’t done just yet, according to a strange new teaser at The Game Awards. In a short clip, a hooded figure uncovers a piece of equipment bearing the game’s N7 logo from the snow. The teaser closes with words “Mass Effect will continue.”

On Twitter, BioWare said that the next game is now in “early production.”

Bioware’s beloved space series wrapped its original trilogy with Mass Effect 3 in 2012. Curiously, the teaser appears to feature Liara — or, at least someone bearing a strong resemblance to her — one of the game’s Asari shipmates and possible love interests. Asari live for hundreds of years, however, meaning any future games don’t necessarily have to take place during the Shepard era of the trilogy.

The...
