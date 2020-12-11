Mass Effect returns with a mysterious new teaser
Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
The Mass Effect franchise isn’t done just yet, according to a strange new teaser at The Game Awards. In a short clip, a hooded figure uncovers a piece of equipment bearing the game’s N7 logo from the snow. The teaser closes with words “Mass Effect will continue.”
On Twitter, BioWare said that the next game is now in “early production.”
Bioware’s beloved space series wrapped its original trilogy with Mass Effect 3 in 2012. Curiously, the teaser appears to feature Liara — or, at least someone bearing a strong resemblance to her — one of the game’s Asari shipmates and possible love interests. Asari live for hundreds of years, however, meaning any future games don’t necessarily have to take place during the Shepard era of the trilogy.
The...
The Mass Effect franchise isn’t done just yet, according to a strange new teaser at The Game Awards. In a short clip, a hooded figure uncovers a piece of equipment bearing the game’s N7 logo from the snow. The teaser closes with words “Mass Effect will continue.”
On Twitter, BioWare said that the next game is now in “early production.”
Bioware’s beloved space series wrapped its original trilogy with Mass Effect 3 in 2012. Curiously, the teaser appears to feature Liara — or, at least someone bearing a strong resemblance to her — one of the game’s Asari shipmates and possible love interests. Asari live for hundreds of years, however, meaning any future games don’t necessarily have to take place during the Shepard era of the trilogy.
The...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Mass Effect Media franchise series based on the video game
The Game Awards
The 14 biggest trailers and announcements from The Game Awards 2020There weren’t any bombshells on the scale of last year’s Xbox Series X reveal, but the 2020 edition of The Game Awards was still packed with news and..
The Verge
Among Us developers reveal an all-new map, The Airship, coming early 2021Indie developer Innersloth revealed its fourth map, The Airship, for the online social deduction game Among Us during The Game Awards on Thursday, following the..
The Verge
Master Chief joins the cast of FortniteAt the 2020 edition of The Game Awards, developer Epic revealed the latest character to join the cast of Fortnite: Master Chief from Halo. The news isn’t a..
The Verge
Vin Diesel is a dinosaur hunter in Ark 2Ark: Survival Evolved is returning for a sequel with Ark 2, starring Fast and Furious actor Vin Diesel. The news was announced today during The Game Awards with..
The Verge
Mass Effect 3
BioWare
Dragon Age 4 teased yet again with a new trailerBioWare has released a new trailer for Dragon Age 4. After virtually no news since the game was first announced at The Game Awards back in 2018 (short of a..
The Verge
Liara T'Soni Secondary character of the Mass Effect franchise
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources