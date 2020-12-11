6 Best Upcoming Electric SUVs In U.S. That Will Challenge Tesla Model Y And X
Friday, 11 December 2020 () If you’re a big fan of the EV world, then grab some popcorn and continue reading about some of the best upcoming electric SUVs and crossovers in 2020 and 2021. Right now, Tesla holds a monopoly in the electric car market with Model X and Model Y being popular electric SUVs. But of course, other […]
Following the fully electric MG ZS EV, this is the second model of MG in mainland Europe. The spacious SUV uses pioneering plug-in hybrid technology that combines low consumption and emission levels with optimal driving pleasure. The sturdy power train comprises a 1.5-litre turbo engine, an ingenious...