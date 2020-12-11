Global  
 

Biden has reportedly tapped Obama-era security chief Susan Rice for a top domestic job, as some Democrats are resentful that his old allies are scooping up top jobs

Business Insider Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
President-elect Joe Biden goes way back with Rice, Anthony Blinken, Tom Vilsack, Jake Sullivan, Ron Klain, and a number of other recent appointees.
 U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday tapped Susan Rice, who was national security adviser to former President Barack Obama, to lead the White House's domestic policy council in a flurry of appointments to his developing administration. Colette Luke has more.

