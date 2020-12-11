Global  
 

Google to let users turn off the option to display alcohol, gambling ads on YouTube

BGR India Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
In a respite for millions of users globally, Google has introduced a new control in Ad Settings that will enable people to see fewer alcohol and gambling ads on both Google and YouTube platforms. The feature will roll out in Ad Settings gradually, beginning with YouTube Ads in the US. The company said in a […]
Video Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Ahead of Georgia Runoffs, Google Makes a Critical Change

Ahead of Georgia Runoffs, Google Makes a Critical Change 01:04

 Expect to see political ads again. Google will reportedly lift its post-election political ad ban ahead of the Georgia runoffs.

