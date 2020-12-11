Google to let users turn off the option to display alcohol, gambling ads on YouTube
Friday, 11 December 2020 () In a respite for millions of users globally, Google has introduced a new control in Ad Settings that will enable people to see fewer alcohol and gambling ads on both Google and YouTube platforms. The feature will roll out in Ad Settings gradually, beginning with YouTube Ads in the US. The company said in a […]
