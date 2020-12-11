Global  
 

The Game Awards recap: Perfect Dark reboot, Dragon Age, Elder Scrolls, more

9to5Toys Friday, 11 December 2020
The Game Awards 2020 took place last night and now it’s time for a quick recap of the award winners and the biggest game announcements. Much like years past, the yearly award show brought it with major price drops on PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch games, but we also got a slew of the new game announcements, reveal trailers, and more. Hit the fold for a closer look at the Perfect Dark trailer and much more. 

