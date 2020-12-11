Game Awards 2020: Tchia, Disco Elysium, more games coming to Stadia

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Top 10 Biggest Gaming Controversies of 2020



This year was one of the biggest in video game history! For this list, we’re looking at the biggest scandals that came from the game industry in 2020. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 10:24 Published 2 days ago Parma man boasts impressive collection of over 600 Monopoly boards



During the pandemic, many people might have played more board games than usual to pass the time while staying in. There may not be a game better suited to pass time than the iconic board game Monopoly,.. Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 Duration: 02:07 Published 2 weeks ago Blade Runner Game Director Louis Castle: Extended Interview



Ars Technica is proud to present our extended interview with Westwood Studios co-founder Louis Castle - the executive producer, art director, and technical director behind the influential 90’s point.. Credit: Ars Technica Duration: 41:26 Published 2 weeks ago