Magazine gifts from $4/yr.: Men’s/Women’s Health, Wired, GQ, Vogue, many more

9to5Toys Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Digital magazine gifts might come in handy this year as much of the country is stuck inside with immediate family and the like, so this weekend’s DiscountMags sale is worth a closer look. Featuring all of the most popular titles out there, the deals start from under *$4* per year and range across just about every genre. While these are physical magazines, each of the titles in your cart can be set to a different address with the option of tagging a nice little gift note to go along with them as well. Hit the fold for a closer look at this weekend’s best digital magazine gifts. 

Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Published
News video: Gifts that give back with Giving Good Cards

Gifts that give back with Giving Good Cards 03:40

 ((SL Advertiser)) For more information about gifts that give back with Giving Good Cards, go to www.giftcards.com/giving-good

