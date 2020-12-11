Global  
 

First 'Cyberpunk 2077' update includes a fix for epilepsy triggers

engadget Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Cyberpunk 2077 has only been available for a couple of days, but its first post-launch patch is already rolling out. Hotfix 1.04 is already available to PC and PlayStation players, and CD Projekt Red says it should go out “as soon as possible” on Xbo...
