Score a lifetime license to Office Home and Student 2019 for Mac/PC, more at $140 off
Friday, 11 December 2020 () Newegg is currently offering Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019 for Mac/PC + Norton 360 Standard 2020 for *$79.9*8 as a digital download. For comparison, buying just Microsoft Office would cost you $100 direct right now. Notron adds another $70 or so in value, with today’s deal saving you $140 overall. The big feature here is that Office 2019 is a one-time purchase, with no subscriptions required, unlike Office 365. You’ll enjoy a 1-user download for Mac or PC, which should work well for the next few years without having to buy anything else. The Norton subscription is good for 15-months and one device0, keeping your computer protected from viruses while you’re browsing the internet. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
