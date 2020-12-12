Global  
 

The Texas GOP had a fit after the Supreme Court rejected their bid to flip the election in Trump's favor, and now they're hinting at secession

Business Insider Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
"Perhaps law-abiding states should bond together and form a Union of states that will abide by the constitution," the Texas GOP chairman said Friday.
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: President Trump's Campaign Joining Case Before Supreme Court Challenging Election Results In Pennsylvania, Other States

President Trump's Campaign Joining Case Before Supreme Court Challenging Election Results In Pennsylvania, Other States 00:38

 President Donald Trump's campaign is joining an improbable case before the Supreme Court challenging election results in Pennsylvania and other states that he lost as he tries to look past the justices' rejection of a last-gasp bid to reverse Pennsylvania’s certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s...

