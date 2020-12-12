Global  
 

Oppo Reno 5 5G series launched: Specs, price and more

BGR India Saturday, 12 December 2020
Oppo has launched the Reno 5 5G and the Reno 5 Pro 5G in China with flagship-level specifications including quad rear cameras and fast charging support. The Oppo Reno 5 5G starts at a price of CNY 2,699, which roughly translates to around Rs 30,400 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. On the […]
