Upgrade your home network for the holidays with Google Nest Wifi routers from $140

9to5Toys Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
Today only, Woot is offering Google Nest Wifi 802.11ac Mesh Routers from *$139.99 Prime shipped*. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally, you’d pay at least $170 for a Nest Wifi Router with today’s deal coming within $1 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Nest Wifi Routers offer a unique feature that other networking gear just can’t match: built-in Assistant smart speakers. That’s right, your router will do double-duty as a smart speaker, further expanding your home’s capabilities. This can also tie in with other Nest Wifi Routers to offer full mesh networking to cover your entire house. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

