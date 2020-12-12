Microsoft Authenticator Will Let Users Sync Passwords from Edge Browser Saturday, 12 December 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Microsoft Authenticator keeps evolving and getting more and more features, and this is actually a good thing for those committed to the Microsoft ecosystem, especially because it's becoming a more advanced password manager overall. And because Microsoft also aims for a password managing future, the Authenticator app is regularly updated with new capabilities, and the latest beta build for Android devices brings another welcome feature for users. More specifically, Android users can now sync the passwords they saved in Microsoft Edge on their PCs, so theoretically, the same passwords are now available pretty much everywhere you go. For now, however, it's important to keep in mind this feature is only available as part of the latest beta, so Microsoft just wants to collect additional feedback before releasing it to everyone. Microsoft Authenticator mobile app Microsoft itself is insisting on using the Authenticator app for more than just Microsoft...

