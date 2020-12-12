Solar System 'superhighway' could speed up space travel
Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
Future deep space missions might not take as long as you’d think. Researchers have discovered a Solar System “superhighway” network of routes that would let probes and other spacecraft travel outward at quicker pace. Asteroids near Jupiter, for examp...
Future deep space missions might not take as long as you’d think. Researchers have discovered a Solar System “superhighway” network of routes that would let probes and other spacecraft travel outward at quicker pace. Asteroids near Jupiter, for examp...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources