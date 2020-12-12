Global  
 

Solar System 'superhighway' could speed up space travel

engadget Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
Future deep space missions might not take as long as you’d think. Researchers have discovered a Solar System “superhighway” network of routes that would let probes and other spacecraft travel outward at quicker pace. Asteroids near Jupiter, for examp...
