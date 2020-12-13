Take $50 off Apple’s latest iPad Air

Sunday, 13 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Amazon offers Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi 256GB for *$699 shipped*. That’s a $50 savings from the regular going rate and matching the best we’ve seen on this model.



With a redesigned casing, Apple’s latest iPad Air packs a 10.9-inch edge-to-edge screen equipped with True Tone support. Everything is powered by a new A14 Bionic processor, with Touch ID making a return in the power button alongside USB-C charging and support for the second-generation Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard. Get a closer look at all the features in our launch coverage. Head below for more.



