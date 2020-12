Tesla will reportedly suspend production of its Model S and Model X for 18 days

Sunday, 13 December 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Tesla will shut down production for its Model S and Model X for 18 days beginning December 24th according to an internal memo, CNBC reported. Why and what the company will do with the two lines during the shutdown wasn't immediately clear, but workers on those production lines will apparently get a week's pay, some paid holidays, and will have opportunities to work on other teams within the company.The memo also says the workers can volunteer to help with delivery of vehicles to customers while production is on hold.Auto industry analyst Edward Niedermeyer noted that Tesla asked California for tax exemptions in 2015 for equipment it needed to build 195,000 Model S and Model X vehicles by 2021. The company told the state of California...