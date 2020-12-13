Workers reportedly protest at Wistron iPhone plant in India over pay issues

Karnataka: Violence at iPhone factory amid Wistron's ₹1300 crore investment plan



Violence broke out at an iPhone manufacturing facility in Karnataka on December 12. Alleged workers of the Wistron unit went on rampage, pelting stones, damaging vehicles and furniture, and smashing glass windows. The alleged cause was related to 'salary issues' as per reports. Wistron makes iPhones for Apple, and also tech for Lenovo and Microsoft, among others. The Taiwan-based company is also reportedly planning to make investments worth Rs 1,300 crore in the country under the production-linked incentive scheme. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:30 Published on January 1, 1970