Workers reportedly protest at Wistron iPhone plant in India over pay issues

Photo by MANJUNATH KIRAN/ AFP via Getty ImagesWorkers at an iPhone production plant in India reportedly smashed windows and set fire to vehicles to protest reductions in pay, the Times of India reported. The incidents began Saturday at a facility run by Taiwan manufacturing company Wistron Corporation , where the iPhone SE is assembled.According to the The Indian Express , during a shift change workers who said they had seen their pay reduced damaged the offices, some furniture, and factory equipment before things escalated outside. A local official told the Express that police were investigating the incident. About 2,000 workers were involved in the protest. Karnataka : #Violence at iPhone production plant run by Taiwan-based #Wistron Corp at Narasapura (in Kolar district) near #...