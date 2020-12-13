Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Workers reportedly protest at Wistron iPhone plant in India over pay issues

The Verge Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
Workers reportedly protest at Wistron iPhone plant in India over pay issuesPhoto by MANJUNATH KIRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Workers at an iPhone production plant in India reportedly smashed windows and set fire to vehicles to protest reductions in pay, the Times of India reported. The incidents began Saturday at a facility run by Taiwan manufacturing company Wistron Corporation, where the iPhone SE is assembled.

According to the The Indian Express, during a shift change workers who said they had seen their pay reduced damaged the offices, some furniture, and factory equipment before things escalated outside. A local official told the Express that police were investigating the incident. About 2,000 workers were involved in the protest.



Karnataka: #Violence at iPhone production plant run by Taiwan-based #Wistron Corp at Narasapura (in Kolar district) near #...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Furious workers at company making iPhones in India vandalise office after salary row

Furious workers at company making iPhones in India vandalise office after salary row 02:09

 Furious workers at an iPhone manufacturing plant in India ransacked the offices today (December 12) after a row about payment of salaries.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Agence France-Presse Agence France-Presse International news agency headquartered in Paris

Workers riot at India iPhone factory over exploitation claims

 BANGALORE, INDIA (AFP) - Authorities vowed to crack down on workers who went on a violent rampage at a Taiwanese-run iPhone factory in southern India over..
WorldNews
Dr. Fauci: Daughter's Boyfriend's Brother Died From COVID-19, Age 32 [Video]

Dr. Fauci: Daughter's Boyfriend's Brother Died From COVID-19, Age 32

Alex Edelman / AFP via Getty Images Dr. Anthony Fauci said his daughter's boyfriend's brother died from COVID-19 at age 32. "So there you have a 32-year-old young man, otherwise healthy actually, quite athletic and strong, who died," he told CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta during a talk for the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. The man developed an unusual heart complication related to the virus that led to his death, Fauci said. Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

United makes plans to capture its planet-heating pollution 

 United Airlines aircraft on the tarmac at Los Angeles International Airport in October. | Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP / Getty Images

This week,..
The Verge

France to impose Covid-19 curfew after lockdown, including New Year's Eve

 PARIS (AFP) - The French government said on Thursday (Dec 10) it would lift a six-week-long coronavirus lockdown as expected on Tuesday but impose a curfew from..
WorldNews

Wistron Wistron

Karnataka: Violence at iPhone factory amid Wistron's ₹1300 crore investment plan [Video]

Karnataka: Violence at iPhone factory amid Wistron's ₹1300 crore investment plan

Violence broke out at an iPhone manufacturing facility in Karnataka on December 12. Alleged workers of the Wistron unit went on rampage, pelting stones, damaging vehicles and furniture, and smashing glass windows. The alleged cause was related to 'salary issues' as per reports. Wistron makes iPhones for Apple, and also tech for Lenovo and Microsoft, among others. The Taiwan-based company is also reportedly planning to make investments worth Rs 1,300 crore in the country under the production-linked incentive scheme. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:30Published

Taiwan Taiwan Country in East Asia

Man fined $5000 for breaking Taiwan Covid-19 quarantine for 8 seconds

 A man in Taiwan has been fined a whopping NZ$5000 after breaking the country's strict Covid-19 quarantine regulations for just 8 seconds.The man, a migrant..
New Zealand Herald
Will consumer demand outstrip supply in the U.S. running up to Christmas? [Video]

Will consumer demand outstrip supply in the U.S. running up to Christmas?

The Impact of COVID-19 on U.S. consumer spending and how that's impacting Taiwan - and a look at the growing Islamic economy. All in this episode of Business Line from Dubai.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 08:00Published

Indian Express Limited Indian News publishing company


The Times of India The Times of India Indian English-language daily newspaper

Comparing farmers’ protest with Shaheen Bagh is like comparing apple with oranges: Congress MP Manish Tewari

 Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari has refuted the statements of the BJP leaders that the ongoing farmers’ protest is comparable to the Shaheen Bagh agitation..
IndiaTimes

Terror plot: ISI henchman held in Dubai, 5 arrested in capital

 Delhi Police's special cell has carried out an operation leading to the detention of most wanted gangster and ISI henchman Sukhmeet Pal Singh, alias Sukh..
IndiaTimes

Karnataka Karnataka State in southern India

iPhone plant vandalised by employees in Karnataka over salary remittance issue

 A majority of the nearly 2,000 employees, who were exiting the facility after completing their night shift, went on a rampage.
DNA

Indian minister says beef ban law is needed ‘to protect cow vigilantes’

 An Indian politician has provoked a backlash for suggesting that a law banning the slaughter of cattle was needed to shield vigilantes who violently attack..
WorldNews

Kolar district Kolar district District in Karnataka, India


Related videos from verified sources

‘Use ASHA workers for mental health care’: Harvard’s Vikram Patel at #HTLS2020 [Video]

‘Use ASHA workers for mental health care’: Harvard’s Vikram Patel at #HTLS2020

Professor of Global Health, Harvard Medical School Vikram Patel spoke at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on mental health care in India. He said that India does not have..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:56Published
COVID In Greeley: JBS Plant Sends Home At-Risk Workers With Pay During Coronavirus Case Surge [Video]

COVID In Greeley: JBS Plant Sends Home At-Risk Workers With Pay During Coronavirus Case Surge

The JBS Beef Plant in Greeley has sent home hundreds of at-risk workers due to rising coronavirus cases. About 200 employees considered vulnerable are receiving full pay while on leave until COVID..

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:27Published
'Healthcare and frontline workers, elderly will be vaccinated first': PM Modi [Video]

'Healthcare and frontline workers, elderly will be vaccinated first': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the world is keeping a close watch on the cheapest and safest Covid-19 vaccine and hence they are looking at India. PM Modi said that healthcare workers,..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 06:11Published

Related news from verified sources

Bail plea of 26/11 Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Rana rejected by US court

 A US court has denied the bail plea of Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana, a key accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack and declared a...
Mid-Day

IND vs AUS: No pressure on Ajinkya Rahane, he has won both times as captain: Sunil Gavaskar

 Former India cricketer and legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar recently spoke about Ajinkya Rahane's ability to lead Team India against Australia after skipper...
Mid-Day

Tatas back in race for stake in Air India: Sources

 Tata Sons is expected to send in their express of interest (EoI) for national carrier Air India on Monday, industry insiders said. According to highly placed...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimes