Realme Watch S series to launch on December 23, Buds Air Pro Master Edition also coming Monday, 14 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Realme has been teasing a bunch of new IoT products for India since the last few weeks and now, there’s a launch date attached to these products. The Realme Watch S and Watch S Pro will launch in India on December 23, as revealed by the latest posts on Relame’s social media accounts. Moreover, these […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

