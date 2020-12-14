Realme Watch S series to launch on December 23, Buds Air Pro Master Edition also coming
Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Realme has been teasing a bunch of new IoT products for India since the last few weeks and now, there’s a launch date attached to these products. The Realme Watch S and Watch S Pro will launch in India on December 23, as revealed by the latest posts on Relame’s social media accounts. Moreover, these […]
Realme has been teasing a bunch of new IoT products for India since the last few weeks and now, there’s a launch date attached to these products. The Realme Watch S and Watch S Pro will launch in India on December 23, as revealed by the latest posts on Relame’s social media accounts. Moreover, these […]
|
|
|
You Might Like