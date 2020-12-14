Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

News24.com | US Electoral College set to confirm Joe Biden win as Trump fights on

News24 Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Long a mere formality, a vote by members of the Electoral College to formally recognise Joe Biden as the next US president has taken on unusual import this year.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published
News video: Electoral College Meets Monday To Formally Elect Joe Biden As President

Electoral College Meets Monday To Formally Elect Joe Biden As President 00:26

 President Donald Trump has still not conceded.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

President Trump Insists He's Not Finished Fighting To Stay In Power [Video]

President Trump Insists He's Not Finished Fighting To Stay In Power

The Electoral College will cast its vote Monday officially to elect Joe Biden as president. CBS News’ Chip Reid reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:59Published
Proud Boys, Antifa Demos Leave Four Stabbed, One Shot [Video]

Proud Boys, Antifa Demos Leave Four Stabbed, One Shot

Violence between protesters, counter-protesters, and police in Washington, DC, and Olympia, Washington, led to four stabbings and one shooting. Business Insider reports four people were stabbed during..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
Trump Still Pushes To Overturn Election [Video]

Trump Still Pushes To Overturn Election

Donald Trump appeared on Fox & Friends to vow to keep pursuing legal challenges in several swing states. The President said that legal challenges will "continue to go forward," despite numerous..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published

Related news from verified sources

Live politics updates: Biden, Harris to introduce more staff picks as Electoral College prepares to vote Monday

 Despite Trump's refusal to accept Joe Biden's election win, the Electoral College will vote Monday, possibly sealing the president's electoral fate.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •CBS News

Biden Soon 'President-Elect' as Trump Vows 'It's Not Over'

 On Monday, the constitutional body known as the Electoral College will meet and vote, officially making Joe Biden President-elect of the United States.Despite a...
Newsmax

Trump's coup is failing but American democracy is still on the critical list

 The electoral college will confirm Joe Biden’s victory on Monday but Donald Trump’s fact-phobic hold on the Republican party holds firm
Upworthy Also reported by •CBS News