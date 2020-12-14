Global  
 

Nokia launches a laptop with India’s Flipkart

TechCrunch Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Nokia, the 155-year-old iconic firm that has manufactured a range of items from rubber to cables to phones and telecommunications equipment, is ready to expand to a new category. The Finnish firm on Monday launched the Nokia PureBook X14 laptop in collaboration with Walmart -owned Flipkart for the Indian market. The Nokia PureBook X14, which […]
