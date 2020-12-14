Nokia launches a laptop with India’s Flipkart Monday, 14 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Nokia, the 155-year-old iconic firm that has manufactured a range of items from rubber to cables to phones and telecommunications equipment, is ready to expand to a new category. The Finnish firm on Monday launched the Nokia PureBook X14 laptop in collaboration with Walmart -owned Flipkart for the Indian market. The Nokia PureBook X14, which […] 👓 View full article

