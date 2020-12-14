EA is buying Codemasters for $1.2 billion to take lead in racing game market

Topshop owner Arcadia nearing collapse



Sir Philip Green’s retail empire is on the brink of collapse, with around15,000 jobs at risk. The Arcadia Group, which runs the Topshop, DorothyPerkins and Burton brands, is expected to appoint Deloitte as administratorsin the coming days. The company said it is “working on a number of contingencyoptions”, after Sky News reported that the group’s future is in doubt.

