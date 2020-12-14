iPhone 13 could launch in September 2021, no production delays next year
Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
The iPhone 12 series is now a few months out and it has drawn attention from smartphone enthusiasts around the world. For Apple fans though, the iPhone 12 launch happened almost a month later than Apple usually announces new iPhones every year. Apple never mentioned the reasons for the delay but industry insiders suggested long […]
