'Cyberpunk 2077' runs so terribly on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One that its creator is offering refunds

Business Insider Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
"Cyberpunk 2077" players on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 have encountered bugs, glitches, and poor graphics - and now they can get a refund.
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: 'Cyberpunk 2077' Developer Offers Refunds Due to Glitches

'Cyberpunk 2077' Developer Offers Refunds Due to Glitches 01:06

 'Cyberpunk 2077' Developer Offers Refunds Due to Glitches . On Monday, Warsaw-based developer CD Projekt Red issued an apology and refund policy for users experiencing glitches in the highly-anticipated game. The statement was signed by founder Marcin Iwinski and others. We should have paid more...

