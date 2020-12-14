'Cyberpunk 2077' runs so terribly on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One that its creator is offering refunds
Monday, 14 December 2020 (
6 days ago) "Cyberpunk 2077" players on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 have encountered bugs, glitches, and poor graphics - and now they can get a refund.
