Reddit buys TikTok rival Dubsmash
Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Image: Reddit
Reddit has acquired “short-form video social platform” Dubsmash, the company announced today. Under the terms of the deal, the TikTok rival will continue to exist as a separate platform and brand, but its “innovative video creation tools” will be integrated into Reddit. Although Reddit has supported native video uploads since 2017, its video-editing tools are limited, and much of the video content posted on the platform is hosted elsewhere.
In a post announcing the acquisition, Reddit said it is looking forward “to bringing our teams together to combine the unique creator experience of Dubsmash with the community growth engine of Reddit.” The sum paid for the New York-based company was not disclosed as part of the announcement.
"“Dubsmash..."
Image: Reddit
Reddit has acquired “short-form video social platform” Dubsmash, the company announced today. Under the terms of the deal, the TikTok rival will continue to exist as a separate platform and brand, but its “innovative video creation tools” will be integrated into Reddit. Although Reddit has supported native video uploads since 2017, its video-editing tools are limited, and much of the video content posted on the platform is hosted elsewhere.
In a post announcing the acquisition, Reddit said it is looking forward “to bringing our teams together to combine the unique creator experience of Dubsmash with the community growth engine of Reddit.” The sum paid for the New York-based company was not disclosed as part of the announcement.
"“Dubsmash..."
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources