Gmail, YouTube, Google Docs and other services go down simultaneously in multiple countries

TechCrunch Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Not much more to update yet but we’re seeing and getting word from others that multiple Google services have gone down. Gmail, YouTube, Google Drive, Google Docs, Maps, Adwords and Adsense, and Google Pay are all experiencing outages, with dozens, even hundreds, of reports we’ve seen so far coming in from across Europe, the US, […]
