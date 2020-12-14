|
It's not just you - Google is having a massive outage
Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Per Downdetector, the Google outage has affected YouTube, Gmail, Google Maps, and more, and began at roughly 6:30 a.m. Eastern Time.
