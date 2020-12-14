Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gmail, YouTube, Google Docs, and other Google services hit by widespread outage

The Verge Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Gmail, YouTube, Google Docs, and other Google services hit by widespread outageMany of Google’s most popular services have been hit by the outage. | Image: DownDetector

Multiple Google services and websites including YouTube, Gmail, Google Assistant, and Google Docs have been hit with a widespread outage. DownDetector indicates that the outage, which appears to be affecting Google’s business and personal services, started at around 6:40AM ET in the case of Gmail. Reports are mounting on Twitter as users can’t access its basic services, with Gmail and the hashtag “#YouTubeDOWN” starting to trend.

As of this writing, the status page for Google’s services is reporting that they’re all experiencing an outage. YouTube’s homepage is showing a cartoon captioned with the words “Something went wrong...”

Screenshot: Google All of Google’s services are reporting experiencing an outage.

T...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Gmail Gmail Email service developed by Google

Google services including Gmail and YouTube suffer outage

 Services including Google Drive and Google Classroom suffered a widespread outage on Monday morning.
CBS News

Google outage: YouTube, Docs and Gmail knocked offline

 Users around the world are unable to access applications including YouTube, Gmail and Docs.
BBC News

Gmail will now let you edit Office documents directly from email attachments

 Image: Google

Google is making it even easier to work with Microsoft Office files, with the company now allowing users to directly edit attached..
The Verge

Google Google American technology company

Google adds more AR animals to mobile Search and most of them are pretty cute

 Giant AR cat is giant | Google

Google has added 50 new augmented reality animals to Search which can be either cute, or in the case of the giant cat..
The Verge

Verge Weekender: Disney’s big day, Cyberpunk 2077, latest at Google, and our favorite gadgets

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Happy Saturday and welcome to the inaugural edition of the Verge Weekender, a short recap of some of the..
The Verge

Google Docs Google Docs Cloud-based word processing software


YouTube YouTube Video-sharing service owned by Google

JoJo Siwa Grants 5-Year-Old Girl's Wish with Assist from Santa

 JoJo Siwa made a holiday wish come true for a very special little fan ... and Santa Claus couldn't help but pop in to spread even more cheer. The YouTube star..
TMZ.com
Prateek Kuhad performs Kasoor, Cold/Mess, Tune Kaha, & more #HTLS2020 [Video]

Prateek Kuhad performs Kasoor, Cold/Mess, Tune Kaha, & more #HTLS2020

The 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit had a colourful conclusion with singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad performing some of his hit songs. The musician sang songs like Kasoor, Cold/Mess, Tune Kaha, and The Last Time, among others. Watch the full concert here. Connect with Hindustan Times Press the bell icon on YouTube for all the latest updates from Hindustan Times Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hindustantimes Tweet us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/httweets Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hindustantimes/ Find us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hindustantimes/ Subscribe to Hindustan Times on Telegram: https://t.me/hindustantimes

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 19:21Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Interactive Audio Ads Ready For Tech Platforms: Progress Partners’ MacShane [Video]

Interactive Audio Ads Ready For Tech Platforms: Progress Partners’ MacShane

The history of online audio is a tale of closed-platform listening. But what if the future was interconnectivity with a suite of advanced audio advertising tools? That is what Nick MacShane believes..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 11:00Published
How CTV Economics Will Shake Out: Rob Norman [Video]

How CTV Economics Will Shake Out: Rob Norman

For advertisers, it offers the best of both - the impact of television and a smidgen of the targetability of digital. But how is connected TV shaping up, and what will it look like in the next few..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 06:21Published
Facebook enters cloud gaming with different services than competitors [Video]

Facebook enters cloud gaming with different services than competitors

Facebook has entered the field of cloud-based gaming service and on October 26 introduced cloud games to its existing Facebook Gaming application. The tech giant's cloud gaming services differs from..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:13Published