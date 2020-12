Gmail, YouTube, Google Docs, and other Google services hit by widespread outage

Monday, 14 December 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

Many of Google ’s most popular services have been hit by the outage. | Image: DownDetectorMultiple Google services and websites including YouTube Gmail , Google Assistant, and Google Docs have been hit with a widespread outage. DownDetector indicates that the outage, which appears to be affecting Google’s business and personal services, started at around 6:40AM ET in the case of Gmail. Reports are mounting on Twitter as users can’t access its basic services, with Gmail and the hashtag “#YouTubeDOWN” starting to trend.As of this writing, the status page for Google’s services is reporting that they’re all experiencing an outage. YouTube’s homepage is showing a cartoon captioned with the words “Something went wrong...”Screenshot: Google All of Google’s services are reporting experiencing an outage.T...