Gmail, YouTube, Google Docs, and other Google services hit by widespread outage
Many of Google’s most popular services have been hit by the outage. | Image: DownDetector
Multiple Google services and websites including YouTube, Gmail, Google Assistant, and Google Docs have been hit with a widespread outage. DownDetector indicates that the outage, which appears to be affecting Google’s business and personal services, started at around 6:40AM ET in the case of Gmail. Reports are mounting on Twitter as users can’t access its basic services, with Gmail and the hashtag “#YouTubeDOWN” starting to trend.
As of this writing, the status page for Google’s services is reporting that they’re all experiencing an outage. YouTube’s homepage is showing a cartoon captioned with the words “Something went wrong...”
Screenshot: Google All of Google’s services are reporting experiencing an outage.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Gmail Email service developed by Google
Google services including Gmail and YouTube suffer outageServices including Google Drive and Google Classroom suffered a widespread outage on Monday morning.
CBS News
Google outage: YouTube, Docs and Gmail knocked offlineUsers around the world are unable to access applications including YouTube, Gmail and Docs.
BBC News
Gmail will now let you edit Office documents directly from email attachmentsImage: Google
Google is making it even easier to work with Microsoft Office files, with the company now allowing users to directly edit attached..
The Verge
Google American technology company
Google adds more AR animals to mobile Search and most of them are pretty cuteGiant AR cat is giant | Google
Google has added 50 new augmented reality animals to Search which can be either cute, or in the case of the giant cat..
The Verge
Verge Weekender: Disney’s big day, Cyberpunk 2077, latest at Google, and our favorite gadgetsIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Happy Saturday and welcome to the inaugural edition of the Verge Weekender, a short recap of some of the..
The Verge
Google Docs Cloud-based word processing software
YouTube Video-sharing service owned by Google
JoJo Siwa Grants 5-Year-Old Girl's Wish with Assist from SantaJoJo Siwa made a holiday wish come true for a very special little fan ... and Santa Claus couldn't help but pop in to spread even more cheer. The YouTube star..
TMZ.com
Prateek Kuhad performs Kasoor, Cold/Mess, Tune Kaha, & more #HTLS2020
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 19:21Published
