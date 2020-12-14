Google down! Gmail, YouTube and other services suffer massive global outage
Monday, 14 December 2020 () Google users around the world struggled to connect to many of the company's services as a huge outage struck the search giant. Problems started in the early hours of the morning in the US, and around lunchtime in Europe, with thousands of users experiencing error messages when attempting to use the likes of Gmail, YouTube, Google Drive and Google Maps. The company issued a series of statements saying it was aware of problems "affecting a majority of users". See also: Make your own emoji with Google's Emoji Kitchen Project Latte could see Android app support coming to Windows 10 Google… [Continue Reading]
