Google, YouTube and other Google services back online after global outage

BGR India Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Google, YouTube, Google Docs and other Google services have resumed after suffering an outage in many parts of the globe including India. YouTube and Google were accessible on the desktop and the mobile post 18:30 PM IST while other Google services were also back online. European countries were affected the most by this outage with […]
