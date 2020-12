You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Interactive Audio Ads Ready For Tech Platforms: Progress Partners’ MacShane



The history of online audio is a tale of closed-platform listening. But what if the future was interconnectivity with a suite of advanced audio advertising tools? That is what Nick MacShane believes.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 11:00 Published 2 weeks ago Microsoft Teams stop working on Internet Explorer 11 from Nov 30



Microsoft Teams stopped working on Internet Explorer 11 starting November 30, 2020, as per a prior announcement made by the company. According to Mashable, the tech company had made the announcement.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:18 Published 2 weeks ago Amazon's cloud service outage hobbles several sites



Amazon's widely used cloud service, Amazon Web Services, is experiencing a large-scale outage. Gloria Tso reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:50 Published 3 weeks ago