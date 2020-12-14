Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Amazon’s Last Minute Watch Sale offers up to 50% off Citizen, Timex, Nine West, more

9to5Toys Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering *up to 50% off *last minute watch gifts including top brands from Citizen, Timex, Nine West, Tommy Hilfiger, Anne Klein, and more. Our top pick from this sale is the Citizen Men’s Eco-Drive Titanium Quartz Brown Leather Watch for *$152 shipped*. Regularly this watch is priced at $200 and that’s matched with the lowest rate in over a year. This watch is a timeless gift idea that they can wear for years to come. The brown leather strap and navy blue face give it a polished look and will be sure to elevate any outfit. Rated 4.1/5 stars with over 200 reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: The Watch Trailer

The Watch Trailer 01:44

 The Watch Trailer - Season 1 - New BBC America TV Series The Watch follows an unlikely group of misfits, The City Watch, who are forced to find the guts to save the world, surprising even themselves in the process. The comedic yet thrilling series pits trolls, werewolves, wizards and other improbable...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Newborn impala lamb attempts first steps with its wobbly legs [Video]

Newborn impala lamb attempts first steps with its wobbly legs

Watching any form of life being born into this world is a miracle experience. During a recent safari in the Kruger National Park, I had the rare and special opportunity to witness the very first..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 01:18Published
Get into the holiday spirit with these fun playlists from Amazon Music [Video]

Get into the holiday spirit with these fun playlists from Amazon Music

This year, give your holidays a great soundtrack with some curated playlists from Amazon Music! The most convenient music streaming service is getting better all the time. Now, watch music videos and..

Credit: In the Know: Finds     Duration: 00:53Published
Did The ‘Stress’ Of Touring Play A Part In Tom Petty’s Death? New REELZ Doc Dives Deeper: Watch [Video]

Did The ‘Stress’ Of Touring Play A Part In Tom Petty’s Death? New REELZ Doc Dives Deeper: Watch

The world was shocked on October 2, 2017, when news broke that Tom Petty suddenly died at the young age of 66. Now REELZ examines his final hours in Autopsy: The Last Hours of… Tom Petty, airing..

Credit: OK Magazine     Duration: 00:44Published