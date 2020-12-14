Overcoming COVID-19: What finance leaders at recently-funded tech startups have learned so far Monday, 14 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

There’s no doubt that 2020 has been a testing year for everyone. According to data from PwC, 53 percent of CFOs expect a decrease in revenue and/or profits of up to 25 percent as a direct result of COVID-19. For many tech startups, that’s the difference between staying alive and closing for good. With such uncertainty in the air, leadership teams have had to act fast and rethink their entire strategy. At Procurify, we spoke with 12 CFOs of recently-funded technology startups to hear what they had to say about the impact of COVID-19 on their business, and how they’re… [Continue Reading] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

