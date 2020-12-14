CDPR now issuing Cyberpunk 2077 refunds for broken PS4/Xbox One version
Monday, 14 December 2020 () Cyberpunk 2077 refunds are now available for players not happy with the previous-generation console performance. Ever since the game released late last week, console players (mainly those on the base-model PS4 and Xbox) have been experiencing a series of sometimes game-breaking bugs as well as much lower resolution visuals than were expected. Developer CD Projekt Red is now issuing an apology, update/patch schedule, and Cyberpunk 2077 refunds for those affected. Head below for more details.
'Cyberpunk 2077' Developer Offers Refunds Due to Glitches .
On Monday, Warsaw-based developer CD Projekt Red issued an apology and refund policy for users experiencing glitches in the highly-anticipated game.
The statement was signed by founder
Marcin Iwinski and others.
We should have paid more...
Cyberpunk 2077's PS4 and Xbox One S version is so bad, the company is now offering refunds. We recommend last-gen console gamers take them up on it, rather than... ExtremeTech Also reported by •The Verge •Upworthy •USATODAY.com