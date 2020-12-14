Global  
 

CDPR now issuing Cyberpunk 2077 refunds for broken PS4/Xbox One version

9to5Toys Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Cyberpunk 2077 refunds are now available for players not happy with the previous-generation console performance. Ever since the game released late last week, console players (mainly those on the base-model PS4 and Xbox) have been experiencing a series of sometimes game-breaking bugs as well as much lower resolution visuals than were expected. Developer CD Projekt Red is now issuing an apology, update/patch schedule, and Cyberpunk 2077 refunds for those affected. Head below for more details. 

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: 'Cyberpunk 2077' Developer Offers Refunds Due to Glitches

'Cyberpunk 2077' Developer Offers Refunds Due to Glitches 01:06

 'Cyberpunk 2077' Developer Offers Refunds Due to Glitches . On Monday, Warsaw-based developer CD Projekt Red issued an apology and refund policy for users experiencing glitches in the highly-anticipated game. The statement was signed by founder Marcin Iwinski and others. We should have paid more...

