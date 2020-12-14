CDPR now issuing Cyberpunk 2077 refunds for broken PS4/Xbox One version

Monday, 14 December 2020 ( 18 hours ago )

Cyberpunk 2077 refunds are now available for players not happy with the previous-generation console performance. Ever since the game released late last week, console players (mainly those on the base-model PS4 and Xbox) have been experiencing a series of sometimes game-breaking bugs as well as much lower resolution visuals than were expected. Developer CD Projekt Red is now issuing an apology, update/patch schedule, and Cyberpunk 2077 refunds for those affected. Head below for more details.



