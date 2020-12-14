Global  
 

A voting technology company at the center of election conspiracy theories demanded a retraction from Fox News, accusing them of 'a concerted disinformation campaign'

Business Insider Monday, 14 December 2020
Smartmatic sent cease and desists letters to Fox News, One American News, and Newsmax, demanding retractions and threatening legal action.
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: On Fox News, Pal Geraldo Rivera Tells Trump: 'It's Over'

On Fox News, Pal Geraldo Rivera Tells Trump: 'It's Over' 00:41

 Fox News correspondent Geraldo Rivera is a longtime friend of President Donald Trump. But despite Rivera's affection, CNN reports he has a message for the president. It's over. Geraldo Rivera Interview, 'The Story With Martha McCallum,' Fox News Rivera said Trump's attempts to overturn the election...

