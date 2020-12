Taylor Swift dropped two surprise albums in 2020 - take a look at how the pop superstar makes and spends her $365 million fortune

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Taylor Swift Responds to Rainn Wilson's Joke on Twitter | Billboard News



Could Rainn Wilson be the only person in Hollywood who doesn't know who Taylor Swift is? That appeared to be the case on Monday (Dec. 14) when the actor had a rather amusing back-and-forth with the.. Credit: Billboard News Duration: 01:17 Published 5 days ago Taylor Swift moved Evermore release to avoid clashing with Paul McCartney



Taylor Swift offered to delay the planned launch of Evermore by a week to avoid hijacking Sir Paul McCartney's original album release date. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:52 Published 5 days ago Taylor Swift Sets the Record Straight on 'Woodvale' Album Rumors | Billboard News



On Monday night (Dec. 14), Swift dropped by 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' for a chat about the album, her concert special on Disney+ and much more. Credit: Billboard News Duration: 01:02 Published 6 days ago