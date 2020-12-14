Merrell takes 30% off web exclusives: Boots, sneakers, more + free shipping

Global  
 

Merrell is currently offering* 30% off* its web exclusives with promo code* ONLYATMERRELL* at checkout. Inside this event you will find rare edition boots, sneakers, slippers, and more that are great for gifting. Customers receive free shipping on all orders or express delivery on purchases exceeding $120. The men’s Ontario 85 x See America Boots are a must-have from this event and have a unique throw-back look. The coloring is vibrant to make you stand out on the trail and they’re completely waterproof. These boots are also made for any weather with a rigid outsole that helps to promote traction. It also features a mesh lining to add comfort as well as a cushioned insole. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Merrell customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Merrell and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

 With more people shopping online and sending gifts to loved ones who can't come home because of the pandemic, experts say shop early. Here are some important deadlines if you are shipping within the U.S. and want gifts delivered by December 25th.

