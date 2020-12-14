Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gamer gifts abound in GameStop’s Green Monday sale: Funko, Marvel toys, more

9to5Toys Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
The GameStop Green Monday sale is now live with big-time deals on collectibles, games, Funko Pop, and much more. While you’ll find some of its holiday price drops throughout, this is a 1-day sale event with the most sought-after deals only lasting until midnight tonight. Some of the best PS4 and Xbox One game deals appeared in this morning’s roundup, including one of the best prices ever on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, but there is plenty more on tap at GameStop today. Head below for a closer look at the GameStop Green Monday sale.

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Angel Tree program distributes gifts to more than 1,700 Manatee County kids this Christmas [Video]

Angel Tree program distributes gifts to more than 1,700 Manatee County kids this Christmas

On Friday, Manatee County families in need picked up the Angel Tree gifts for more than 1,700 kids during a two-day drive by distribution.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:46Published
Many Americans think they are bad gift-givers and struggle to find the perfect present for the holidays [Video]

Many Americans think they are bad gift-givers and struggle to find the perfect present for the holidays

 Two in five Americans admit to being the worst gift-givers, according to new research.The study asked 2,000 Americans about their gift-giving and holiday celebration habits and found that 51%..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published
Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast [Video]

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

Temperatures get back into the mid- to upper-30s Friday with some clouds moving in through the day. You'll also notice that wind picking up. We will see a few snow showers mixed in with some drizzle..

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 01:42Published