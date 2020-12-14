Gamer gifts abound in GameStop’s Green Monday sale: Funko, Marvel toys, more
Monday, 14 December 2020 () The GameStop Green Monday sale is now live with big-time deals on collectibles, games, Funko Pop, and much more. While you’ll find some of its holiday price drops throughout, this is a 1-day sale event with the most sought-after deals only lasting until midnight tonight. Some of the best PS4 and Xbox One game deals appeared in this morning’s roundup, including one of the best prices ever on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, but there is plenty more on tap at GameStop today. Head below for a closer look at the GameStop Green Monday sale.