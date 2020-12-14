Gamer gifts abound in GameStop’s Green Monday sale: Funko, Marvel toys, more

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Angel Tree program distributes gifts to more than 1,700 Manatee County kids this Christmas



On Friday, Manatee County families in need picked up the Angel Tree gifts for more than 1,700 kids during a two-day drive by distribution. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:46 Published 24 minutes ago Many Americans think they are bad gift-givers and struggle to find the perfect present for the holidays



Two in five Americans admit to being the worst gift-givers, according to new research.The study asked 2,000 Americans about their gift-giving and holiday celebration habits and found that 51%.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:53 Published 8 hours ago Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast



Temperatures get back into the mid- to upper-30s Friday with some clouds moving in through the day. You'll also notice that wind picking up. We will see a few snow showers mixed in with some drizzle.. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 01:42 Published 11 hours ago