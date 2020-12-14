Apple is offering two-hour delivery for just $5 for a limited time

Global  
 

Apple is offering two-hour delivery for just $5 on “eligible in-stock items” from its retail stores. If you need to get a gift for an Apple-loving person in your life this holiday season, that $5 shipping could be a handy way to get that gift in a pinch. The company says it offers scheduled courier delivery of eligible items “in most metros.”

That low $5 fee won’t last forever, though — in the fine print on Apple’s website, the company says it’s a limited time offer. And you can’t use it on customized Macs, engraved products, or orders paid with financing or by bank transfer.

If you don’t need your purchase within two hours, Apple says it offers free next-day delivery on any in-stock Mac, iPad, iPhone, Apple TV, or Apple Watch, and...
