Braun shaver deals from $90: SmartCare dock bundles, Epilator kits, more (Up to $50 off)
Monday, 14 December 2020 () Amazon is now offering the Braun Series 7071cc Electric 360 Flex Head Shaver for Men at *$109.95 shipped*. Also matched via Walmart. Regularly $150, today’s deal is nearly 30% off the going rate and matching the Amazon all-time low from Black Friday. This 100% waterproof wet/dry shaver sports a 360-degree flex head to meet the contours of your face while AutoSense technology automatically adjusts the power of the machine to match your beard density. It offers up to 3-weeks of wireless use along with a 5-minute quick charge when inside the 4-in-1 SmartCare dock (it also cleans and lubricates the blades). Rated 4+ stars from nearly 600 Amazon customers. More Braun shaver deals below.