Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Braun shaver deals from $90: SmartCare dock bundles, Epilator kits, more (Up to $50 off)

9to5Toys Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Amazon is now offering the Braun Series 7071cc Electric 360 Flex Head Shaver for Men at *$109.95 shipped*. Also matched via Walmart. Regularly $150, today’s deal is nearly 30% off the going rate and matching the Amazon all-time low from Black Friday. This 100% waterproof wet/dry shaver sports a 360-degree flex head to meet the contours of your face while AutoSense technology automatically adjusts the power of the machine to match your beard density. It offers up to 3-weeks of wireless use along with a 5-minute quick charge when inside the 4-in-1 SmartCare dock (it also cleans and lubricates the blades). Rated 4+ stars from nearly 600 Amazon customers. More Braun shaver deals below. 

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Joann inspires you to learn, create and spread Holiday joy [Video]

Joann inspires you to learn, create and spread Holiday joy

If you have a knack for DIY projects, crafts, and sewing, Joann has everything you might need. Shop for the best deals on jewelry making kits, silk florals, and holiday crafts. Joann can even..

Credit: In the Know: Finds     Duration: 00:56Published
Make your own sparkling water at home with SodaStream — it’s up to 40% off on Amazon during Cyber Monday [Video]

Make your own sparkling water at home with SodaStream — it’s up to 40% off on Amazon during Cyber Monday

Make your own sparkling water in the comfort of your home with SodaStream. With the push of a few buttons, you can have delicious bubbly water in just seconds. All you need is your machine and a CO2..

Credit: In the Know: Finds     Duration: 00:54Published
Americans will spend this many days waiting for the price to drop on a holiday gift [Video]

Americans will spend this many days waiting for the price to drop on a holiday gift

This holiday season, shopping may look more like detective work for many Americans. Sixty-four percent of Americans admit to being total stalkers - when it comes to snooping on items they're hoping..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published