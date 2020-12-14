New LEGO 2021 sets on the horizon: Ideas Vintage Car, Pet BrickHeadz, much more
Monday, 14 December 2020 () With 2021 just around the corner, LEGO builders are already eagerly anticipating the new creations, and today, there’s a new collection on kits on the way. While we’ve already gotten many of the more popular LEGO kits covered, details on what to expect from some of LEGO’s in-house themes have now arrived. With a series of new BrickHeadz figures, as well as Ideas promotions and more slated to launch in the new year, we’re diving into yet another batch of upcoming creations. Head below for all of the details.
As the world’s biggest Twenty20 cricket tournament being held in a pandemic year draws to a close, a lot has changed in the way the game is played, viewed and celebrated. The tournament, known for its carnival Bollywood atmosphere, has been a quiet affair without raucous fans filling the stadiums....