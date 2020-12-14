Global  
 

New LEGO 2021 sets on the horizon: Ideas Vintage Car, Pet BrickHeadz, much more

9to5Toys Monday, 14 December 2020
With 2021 just around the corner, LEGO builders are already eagerly anticipating the new creations, and today, there’s a new collection on kits on the way. While we’ve already gotten many of the more popular LEGO kits covered, details on what to expect from some of LEGO’s in-house themes have now arrived. With a series of new BrickHeadz figures, as well as Ideas promotions and more slated to launch in the new year, we’re diving into yet another batch of upcoming creations. Head below for all of the details.

