Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Apple’s official iPad Smart Keyboards plunge as low as $99 at Amazon (Up to $60 off)

9to5Toys Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Amazon is offering the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio for iPad Air/Pro for *$129 shipped*. Matched at Walmart. That’s $50 off retail and marks the third-best Amazon offer we’ve tracked. It doesn’t matter if you’re using the latest 11-inch iPad Pro or all-new iPad Air, this Apple solution is ready to take typing productivity to new heights. It snaps magnetically to the back of your device and is powered by your iPad thanks to the hassle-free Smart Connector. This ensures you won’t have to charge it, unlike Bluetooth alternatives. Continue reading to find yet another one of Apple’s official iPad keyboards marked down to *$99*.

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Apple Developing Its Own iPhone Modems

Apple Developing Its Own iPhone Modems 00:28

 Apple Developing Its Own iPhone Modems

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Apple and Amazon scams [Video]

Apple and Amazon scams

Apple and Amazon warn of scams.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:24Published
Apple Magic Keyboard Drops To $250 On Amazon [Video]

Apple Magic Keyboard Drops To $250 On Amazon

Apple Magic Keyboard Drops To $250 On Amazon

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:26Published
Apple To Replace Unresponsive iPhone 11 [Video]

Apple To Replace Unresponsive iPhone 11

Apple To Replace Unresponsive iPhone 11

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:28Published