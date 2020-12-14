Apple’s official iPad Smart Keyboards plunge as low as $99 at Amazon (Up to $60 off)

Monday, 14 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Amazon is offering the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio for iPad Air/Pro for *$129 shipped*. Matched at Walmart. That’s $50 off retail and marks the third-best Amazon offer we’ve tracked. It doesn’t matter if you’re using the latest 11-inch iPad Pro or all-new iPad Air, this Apple solution is ready to take typing productivity to new heights. It snaps magnetically to the back of your device and is powered by your iPad thanks to the hassle-free Smart Connector. This ensures you won’t have to charge it, unlike Bluetooth alternatives. Continue reading to find yet another one of Apple’s official iPad keyboards marked down to *$99*.



