Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Apple Fitness Plus is now available

The Verge Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Apple Fitness Plus is now availableApple’s new Fitness Plus service is officially out now, marking the launch of the company’s latest subscription service. Fitness Plus offers a variety of guided workouts (similar to competitors like Peloton) and costs $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year.

At launch, the service features workouts in 10 categories: High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), strength, yoga, dance, core, cycling, treadmill (for both running and walking), rowing, and “mindful cooldown.”

To actually use Fitness Plus, you’ll need — at minimum — an Apple Watch Series 3 (or newer) running the just-released watchOS 7.2 update paired to an iPhone 6S (or newer) running the also-just-released iOS 14.3.

If you’re planning to use an iPad or Apple TV to view Fitness Plus...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: What To Expect From Apple Fitness+ At Launch

What To Expect From Apple Fitness+ At Launch 00:27

 What To Expect From Apple Fitness+ At Launch

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

iPhone 6S iPhone 6S Ninth-generation smartphone by Apple Inc.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Apple Fitness+ Launching December 14 [Video]

Apple Fitness+ Launching December 14

Apple Fitness+ Launching December 14

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:27Published

Related news from verified sources

How to use Apple Fitness+: Apple Watch requirement, sign up, start workouts, more

 Apple Fitness+ is now available to Apple Watch users with 180 workouts across 10 different categories. While the service is available across iPhone, iPad, and...
9to5Mac Also reported by •MacRumours.comMashable

Jay Blahnik talks on how Apple Fitness+ aims to motivate more people to be active and fit

 Apple Fitness+ will be officially available on December 14, and the company is already promoting its new subscription service. Jay Blahnik, Apple’s director of...
9to5Mac Also reported by •MacRumours.com

watchOS 7.2 now available with Apple Fitness+ and new cardio fitness notifications

 In addition to iOS 14.3, Apple is also releasing watchOS 7.2 for Apple Watch to the general public today. The update includes support for Apple’s new Fitness+...
9to5Mac Also reported by •AppleInsiderMashable