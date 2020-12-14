Apple Fitness Plus is now available
Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Apple’s new Fitness Plus service is officially out now, marking the launch of the company’s latest subscription service. Fitness Plus offers a variety of guided workouts (similar to competitors like Peloton) and costs $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year.
At launch, the service features workouts in 10 categories: High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), strength, yoga, dance, core, cycling, treadmill (for both running and walking), rowing, and “mindful cooldown.”
To actually use Fitness Plus, you’ll need — at minimum — an Apple Watch Series 3 (or newer) running the just-released watchOS 7.2 update paired to an iPhone 6S (or newer) running the also-just-released iOS 14.3.
If you’re planning to use an iPad or Apple TV to view Fitness Plus...
iPhone 6S Ninth-generation smartphone by Apple Inc.
