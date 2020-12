Apple Fitness Plus is now available

Monday, 14 December 2020 ( 18 hours ago )

Apple’s new Fitness Plus service is officially out now, marking the launch of the company’s latest subscription service. Fitness Plus offers a variety of guided workouts (similar to competitors like Peloton) and costs $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year.At launch, the service features workouts in 10 categories: High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), strength, yoga, dance, core, cycling, treadmill (for both running and walking), rowing, and “mindful cooldown.”To actually use Fitness Plus, you’ll need — at minimum — an Apple Watch Series 3 (or newer) running the just-released watchOS 7.2 update paired to an iPhone 6S (or newer) running the also-just-released iOS 14.3.If you’re planning to use an iPad or Apple TV to view Fitness Plus...