Best Buy will have the PS5 and Xbox Series X / S available online on December 15th

Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The VergeIt’s been over a month since the PS5 and Xbox Series X / S were released, and if you have been trying to purchase one of the new consoles, it’s been quite challenging. Fortunately, Best Buy announced today that it would have both next-gen consoles available for purchase on December 15th.In a blog post today, Best Buy confirmed that the PS5 and Xbox Series X / S would be restocked tomorrow. The retailer announced that stock would be available “sometime after 8AM Central Time.” While a firm time has yet to be announced, Best Buy has product listings up for the next-gen consoles, including several bundles that include additional items like extra controllers or games.Best Buy will sell the consoles exclusively online, as the retailer...