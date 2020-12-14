Global  
 

Best Buy will have the PS5 and Xbox Series X / S available online on December 15th

The Verge Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Best Buy will have the PS5 and Xbox Series X / S available online on December 15thPhoto by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

It’s been over a month since the PS5 and Xbox Series X / S were released, and if you have been trying to purchase one of the new consoles, it’s been quite challenging. Fortunately, Best Buy announced today that it would have both next-gen consoles available for purchase on December 15th.

In a blog post today, Best Buy confirmed that the PS5 and Xbox Series X / S would be restocked tomorrow. The retailer announced that stock would be available “sometime after 8AM Central Time.” While a firm time has yet to be announced, Best Buy has product listings up for the next-gen consoles, including several bundles that include additional items like extra controllers or games.

Best Buy will sell the consoles exclusively online, as the retailer...
