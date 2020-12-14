Best Buy will have the PS5 and Xbox Series X / S available online on December 15th
Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge
It’s been over a month since the PS5 and Xbox Series X / S were released, and if you have been trying to purchase one of the new consoles, it’s been quite challenging. Fortunately, Best Buy announced today that it would have both next-gen consoles available for purchase on December 15th.
In a blog post today, Best Buy confirmed that the PS5 and Xbox Series X / S would be restocked tomorrow. The retailer announced that stock would be available “sometime after 8AM Central Time.” While a firm time has yet to be announced, Best Buy has product listings up for the next-gen consoles, including several bundles that include additional items like extra controllers or games.
Best Buy will sell the consoles exclusively online, as the retailer...
Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge
It’s been over a month since the PS5 and Xbox Series X / S were released, and if you have been trying to purchase one of the new consoles, it’s been quite challenging. Fortunately, Best Buy announced today that it would have both next-gen consoles available for purchase on December 15th.
In a blog post today, Best Buy confirmed that the PS5 and Xbox Series X / S would be restocked tomorrow. The retailer announced that stock would be available “sometime after 8AM Central Time.” While a firm time has yet to be announced, Best Buy has product listings up for the next-gen consoles, including several bundles that include additional items like extra controllers or games.
Best Buy will sell the consoles exclusively online, as the retailer...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Best Buy Consumer electronics retailer
Here’s where you can buy a Nintendo SwitchPhoto by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge
The Nintendo Switch, like everything else that can lighten the mood during this incredibly tough time, is..
The Verge
Best Buy wants 1 in 3 new corporate hires to be people of colorThe electronics store joins Microsoft, Starbucks and Wells Fargo in setting diversity hiring targets for 2025.
CBS News
Dell’s G3 gaming laptop is a bargain at $700Pictured here is the Dell G5 15 SE. The G3 that’s discounted today looks very similar, though it has red accents. | Photo by Cameron Faulkner / The..
The Verge
Best Buy’s video game sale is an easy way to build your new PS5 or Xbox Series X libraryPhoto by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge
Gaming is an expensive hobby, especially if you recently purchased a new console. If you are looking to buy some new..
The Verge
PlayStation 5 2020 Sony video game console
Will Smith Surprises Cancer-Stricken Teen with PS5, Jason Derulo HelpsWill Smith's not playing games when it comes to bringing smiles this holiday season ... and he's pulling out all the stops with help from his celeb pals. Will..
TMZ.com
Demon’s Souls remake is down to its lowest price ever at B&H Photo todayImage: PlayStation
The holiday shopping season is in full swing; if you are still looking for gifts to give to loved ones or even yourself, there are..
The Verge
Consumer guides: Tech Gift ideas for everyone in your holiday listShopping tips on how to navigate between 7 iPhones, 3 Apple Watches, Xbox vs. PS5 and all those cheap TVs.
USATODAY.com
Nintendo Switch, a console you can actually buy right now, outsold PS5 and Xbox Series X in NovemberPhoto by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge
The best-selling video game console in the US last month was not any of the new hardware from Microsoft or..
The Verge
Xbox Series X and Series S Microsoft's fourth line of home video game consoles
Microsoft Flight Simulator is coming to next-gen Xbox consoles next summerMicrosoft Flight Simulator was always planned to come to Xbox consoles as well as PCs, and now Microsoft has finally given a timeframe for its release. It’ll..
The Verge
Next-gen sports games get subtle, solid improvementsOne of my favorite things to do whenever new consoles come out is see how sports games run on them. It’s not that I necessarily expect them to be all that..
The Verge
How to watch the 2020 Game AwardsThe Game Awards
What better way to finish off 2020 than with a bunch of new game announcements? That’s what you can expect when you watch The Game..
The Verge
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources