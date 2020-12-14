Global  
 

Bose ANC Headphones 700 fall to new all-time low of $212 (Refurb, 46% off), more

9to5Toys Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
eBay is launching a new promotion on its certified refurbished storefront today, taking an extra *15% off* a selection of tech, home goods, tools, and more when code *PURCHASECR15* has been applied at checkout. Headlining is the Bose ANC Headphones 700 for *$212.46 shipped*. Originally fetching $399 you’ll pay $339 right now at Amazon with today’s offer saving you up to 46%, beating our previous mention by $37, and marking a new all-time low. Bose Headphones 700 deliver active noise cancellation alongside 20-hour battery life, 11-levels of audio filtering, and onboard Alexa and Assistant control. If the recent unveil of AirPods Max have you thinking its time to get in the ANC headphones game, these cans are worth a close look. Over 12,000 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating and ships with a 2-year warranty. Head below for more of our top picks from the eBay Black Friday sale.

News video: 'TIME’ Finds That Men Are Less Likely to Socially Distance During the Holidays

'TIME’ Finds That Men Are Less Likely to Socially Distance During the Holidays 01:24

 ‘TIME’ Finds That Men Are Less Likely to Socially Distance During the Holidays . A new poll by ‘Time’ and Harris Poll has revealed a shocking number of Americans don’t intend to socially distance this holiday season. . Even though COVID-19 deaths hit a record high of 3,157 in a...

Microsoft Surface Headphones with ANC fall to new all-time low at $150 (Save 40%)

 Today only, Woot offers the Microsoft Surface Headphones for *$149.99 Prime shipped*. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Normally fetching $250, today’s offer...
