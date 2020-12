You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Supports of Both Parties Say They Want Stimulus Passed Before 2020 Ends



Overwhelmingly, Democrat and Republican voters call for Congress to get coronavirus stimulus passed before the year is over. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:03 Published 3 days ago Stimulus checks excluded from current relief proposal in Congress



Republican and Democratic lawmakers are trying to come to a deal on a coronavirus relief package. But, for now, the proposal doesn't include stimulus payments like the ones sent to millions of.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:47 Published 4 days ago GOP Senator Pushes For $1,200 Stimulus Check



On Thursday, U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley introduced legislation to send another round of $1,200 stimulus checks for Americans. The legislation is modeled after the ones distributed under the CARES.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 4 days ago