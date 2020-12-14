Global  
 

LEGO’s Star Wars AAT set with Ahsoka minifig falls to $32 (20% off), more from $15

9to5Toys Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Amazon currently offers the LEGO Star Wars Armored Assault Tank for *$32 shipped*. Also available at Best Buy for $1 more. Typically fetching $40, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings and matches the all-time low. Since debuting in September, this 286-piece creation has been hard to find in-stock thanks to its inclusion of an all-new Clone Trooper, as well as a minifigure version of Ahsoka Tano. Alongside two Battle Droids, the main part of the kit here is an Armored Assault Tank straight out of the Clone Wars. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more LEGO deals from *$15*.

