Mozilla launches campaign in support of Apple’s upcoming iOS 14 privacy features
Monday, 14 December 2020 () Despite pushback from a variety of companies, including Facebook, Apple will launch its new iOS 14 App Tracking Transparency feature early next year. To counteract the criticism Apple is facing from companies like Facebook, Mozilla has launched a new webpage praising Apple’s efforts.
