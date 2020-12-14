Global  
 

Mozilla launches campaign in support of Apple’s upcoming iOS 14 privacy features

9to5Mac Monday, 14 December 2020
Mozilla launches campaign in support of Apple’s upcoming iOS 14 privacy featuresDespite pushback from a variety of companies, including Facebook, Apple will launch its new iOS 14 App Tracking Transparency feature early next year. To counteract the criticism Apple is facing from companies like Facebook, Mozilla has launched a new webpage praising Apple’s efforts.

News video: Apple launches probe into Bengaluru iPhone facility violence | Oneindia News

Apple launches probe into Bengaluru iPhone facility violence | Oneindia News 01:13

 Apple Inc has launched investigations into violence at its Bangalore facility where employees went on a rampage against unpaid wages and exploitative working hours. Apple is going to probe whether its Taiwanese contractor Wistron Corp flouted supplier guidelines at the facility located on the...

