Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pinterest settles gender discrimination lawsuit with former COO for $22.5 million

TechCrunch Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Pinterest today announced it has settled the gender discrimination lawsuit brought forth by former COO Francoise Brougher. In August, Brougher sued Pinterest, alleging gender discrimination, retaliation and wrongful termination. As part of the settlement, Pinterest will pay $20 million to Brougher and her attorneys, and both Pinterest and Brougher will commit $2.5 million toward “Advancing […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: NEWS OF THE WEEK: Chance the Rapper sued over flop debut album

NEWS OF THE WEEK: Chance the Rapper sued over flop debut album 00:57

 Chance the Rapper's former manager is demanding $3 million (£2.2 million) in unpaid commissions in a new lawsuit.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Chance the Rapper sued over flop debut album [Video]

Chance the Rapper sued over flop debut album

Chance the Rapper's former manager is demanding $3 million (£2.2 million) in unpaid commissions in a new lawsuit.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published
Religious Discrimination Lawsuit Filed In Airmont [Video]

Religious Discrimination Lawsuit Filed In Airmont

A discrimination lawsuit has been filed on behalf of an Orthodox Jewish residence in the Rockland County village of Airmont.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:20Published
Who is Rickey Thompson? [Video]

Who is Rickey Thompson?

Rickey Thompson is an actor, comedian, model and dancer known for his light-hearted daily musings and Instagram pick-me-ups.The 24-year-old former Vine star successfully transitioned to YouTube, where..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:04Published

Related news from verified sources

Pinterest settles gender discrimination lawsuit brought by former COO

Pinterest settles gender discrimination lawsuit brought by former COO Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images Pinterest is settling a gender discrimination lawsuit brought by former COO Françoise Brougher for $22.5 million....
The Verge

Pinterest Settles Gender Discrimination Suit for $22.5 Million

 The suit had been brought by Françoise Brougher, Pinterest’s former chief operating officer, who said she was fired after speaking up about mistreatment.
NYTimes.com

Pinterest has paid $22.5 million to settle a gender discrimination suit from former executive Francoise Brougher, who claimed she was fired after speaking up

 Francoise Brougher, Pinterest's former COO, told The New York Times she hoped the settlement was "a first step in creating a better work environment."
Business Insider